Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday Washington's concerns regarding Russia's activities in space as groundless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday Washington's concerns regarding Russia's activities in space as groundless.

Earlier in the day, US first Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond said that Russia's and China's capabilities in orbit were concerning.

"I have an impression that the very existence of Russia causes concerns of certain US generals. The concerns are absolutely groundless. Russia is a peaceful country that favors cooperation. We attach great importance to the Russian-US space cooperation. We hope it will continue and it will not fall victim to various Russophobic manifestations," Peskov said at a briefing.