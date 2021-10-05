UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Staff At Facebook Prevents Company From Handling Detected Threats - Whistleblower

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Lack of Staff at Facebook Prevents Company From Handling Detected Threats - Whistleblower

A shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from addressing detected threats, former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from addressing detected threats, former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"A pattern of behavior that I saw at Facebook was that often problems were so understaffed that there was kind of an implicit discouragement from having better detection systems," Haugen told the US Senate. "For example, my last team at Facebook was on the Counter-Espionage team within the Threat Intelligence work, and at any given time, our team could only handle a third of the cases that we knew about. We knew that if we built even a basic detector, we would likely have many more cases."

Related Topics

Senate Shortage Social Media Facebook From

Recent Stories

Teachers are intellectual guardians of society: Ch ..

Teachers are intellectual guardians of society: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Israeli Minister of Interior

Saif bin Zayed meets Israeli Minister of Interior

14 minutes ago
 US Capitol Police Detains Man in Suspicious Vehicl ..

US Capitol Police Detains Man in Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court Buildi ..

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi constitutes committee to frustrate enemies ..

Ashrafi constitutes committee to frustrate enemies' conspiracies

4 minutes ago
 Groundbreaking RewirEd global education summit ann ..

Groundbreaking RewirEd global education summit announces its agenda

29 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference takes serious note of ..

Corps Commanders Conference takes serious note of Indian Military' malicious pro ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.