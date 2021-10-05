Lack of Staff at Facebook Prevents Company From Handling Detected Threats - Whistleblower

A shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from addressing detected threats, former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from addressing detected threats, former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"A pattern of behavior that I saw at Facebook was that often problems were so understaffed that there was kind of an implicit discouragement from having better detection systems," Haugen told the US Senate. "For example, my last team at Facebook was on the Counter-Espionage team within the Threat Intelligence work, and at any given time, our team could only handle a third of the cases that we knew about. We knew that if we built even a basic detector, we would likely have many more cases."