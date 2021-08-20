Launch of Russian Lunar Mission Postponed to 2022 From 2021 - Roscosmos

The launch of the automatic interplanetary station Luna-25 from the Vostochny spaceport was postponed to May 2022 from October 2021 for additional testing of spacecraft's equipment, Russian space agency Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The launch of the automatic interplanetary station Luna-25 from the Vostochny spaceport was postponed to May 2022 from October 2021 for additional testing of spacecraft's equipment, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

Earlier, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that the launch of Luna-25 from Vostochny could be postponed from October 2021 due to delays in the supply of equipment and testing of the station. He later clarified that the start could be postponed to early of 2022. Russian academy of Sciences Vice President Yuri Balega told Sputnik earlier on Friday that the launch would likely be postponed.

"The transition to the second 'launch window' was caused by the need to further confirm the declared characteristics revealed during ground-based experimental testing of the devices, units and the propulsion system of Luna-25 in conditions as close to outer space as possible, which can be carried out on Earth," the state corporation said.

It clarified that the interplanetary station was fully equipped with standard instruments and systems, but there was a need for checks to ensure the required reliability of the first Russian mission to the Moon.

"The results of the tests that are currently completed, which are critically important for ground-based experimental development of the spacecraft, revealed the need for additional research, including taking into account the ballistic conditions of the flight to the Moon," the state corporation said.\

Luna-25 should become the first station in the history of modern Russia launched to the Moon. The previous spacecraft, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union back in 1976. Initially, according to open data, Luna-25 was planned to be launched into space in 2014, but the launch was delayed due to the unavailability of the spacecraft.