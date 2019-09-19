UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of S. Korean Satellite On Board Soyuz Rocket Postponed Until 2021 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Launch of S. Korean Satellite on Board Soyuz Rocket Postponed Until 2021 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The launch of the South Korean earth remote-sensing satellite CAS500-2 on board the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan has been postponed from 2020 to the beginning of 2021, according to a video clip posted on Roscosmos tv YouTube page.

The South Korean satellites CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 were previously scheduled for launch in April and July 2020, respectively.

According to the content of the video footage, four South Korean CubeSat type satellites will be launched as secondary payload in early 2021.

"These spacecraft will be launched as part of our next commercial launch with the main payload in the form of the CAS500-2 satellite," Alexander Serkin, director general of the Glavkosmos Launch Services company.

GK Launch Services is a commercial operator authorized to conclude contracts for rendering commercial launch services to satellites with the use of Soyuz-2 family launch vehicles from the Russian launch sites.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles North Korea Kazakhstan April July 2020 YouTube Family TV From Satellites

Recent Stories

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

48 minutes ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

1 hour ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Affairs oversees smart learning prog ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.