Launch of S. Korean Satellite on Board Soyuz Rocket Postponed Until 2021 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The launch of the South Korean earth remote-sensing satellite CAS500-2 on board the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan has been postponed from 2020 to the beginning of 2021, according to a video clip posted on Roscosmos tv YouTube page.

The South Korean satellites CAS500-1 and CAS500-2 were previously scheduled for launch in April and July 2020, respectively.

According to the content of the video footage, four South Korean CubeSat type satellites will be launched as secondary payload in early 2021.

"These spacecraft will be launched as part of our next commercial launch with the main payload in the form of the CAS500-2 satellite," Alexander Serkin, director general of the Glavkosmos Launch Services company.

GK Launch Services is a commercial operator authorized to conclude contracts for rendering commercial launch services to satellites with the use of Soyuz-2 family launch vehicles from the Russian launch sites.