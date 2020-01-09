China's tech giant Lenovo has launched the world's first 5G personal computer (PC) at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, for the first time bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):China's tech giant Lenovo has launched the world's first 5G personal computer (PC) at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, for the first time bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology.

The new PC, named "Yoga 5G," is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop and the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, according to Lenovo.

It delivers high-speed 5G network connectivity, which is up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider when on the move and reliable WiFi access at home.

The Yoga 5G will be available in spring this year, according to Lenovo.

"We considered 'always online' as an important factor while we were developing the first 5G PC, which is a basic requirement for future smart PCs," Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing told Xinhua.

Voice interaction is another important element and highlight in Lenovo products on show at this year's CES, with more than 40 models equipped with voice assistants, he added.

Lenovo also exhibited other 5G innovation products at CES, including the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, and its 5G foldable smart phone "Razr".

The annual tech show, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, drew more than 4,500 exhibitors from over 160 countries.

Nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products are on show, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more.