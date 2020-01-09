UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lenovo Launches World's First 5G PC At CES

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Lenovo launches world's first 5G PC at CES

China's tech giant Lenovo has launched the world's first 5G personal computer (PC) at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, for the first time bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):China's tech giant Lenovo has launched the world's first 5G personal computer (PC) at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, for the first time bringing 5G connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology.

The new PC, named "Yoga 5G," is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop and the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, according to Lenovo.

It delivers high-speed 5G network connectivity, which is up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider when on the move and reliable WiFi access at home.

The Yoga 5G will be available in spring this year, according to Lenovo.

"We considered 'always online' as an important factor while we were developing the first 5G PC, which is a basic requirement for future smart PCs," Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing told Xinhua.

Voice interaction is another important element and highlight in Lenovo products on show at this year's CES, with more than 40 models equipped with voice assistants, he added.

Lenovo also exhibited other 5G innovation products at CES, including the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, and its 5G foldable smart phone "Razr".

The annual tech show, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, drew more than 4,500 exhibitors from over 160 countries.

Nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products are on show, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Las Vegas 4G 5G 2020 From

Recent Stories

Humanitarian Corridor Opened in Deir ez-Zor Provin ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss North Kor ..

2 minutes ago

One day trip to Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 11

2 minutes ago

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

16 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

10 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.