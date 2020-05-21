UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Releases New Budget Smartphone In S. Korea

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:18 PM

LG releases new budget smartphone in S. Korea

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday introduced a new budget smartphone as the South Korean tech firm seeks to overcome a long slump in its mobile business

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday introduced a new budget smartphone as the South Korean tech firm seeks to overcome a long slump in its mobile business.

LG said the Q61 will go on sale in South Korea on May 29 with a price tag of 369,600 won (US$300).

The handset made its debut in the South American market earlier this month. The Q61 will be released in the North American market next month as well, according to LG Electronics.

The Q61 comes with a quad rear camera setup. It houses a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The LTE mobile device features a 6.5-inch display and packs a 4,000-mAh battery. The Q61 has 64 gigabytes of internal storage, but it has a microSD card slot that supports up to 2 terabytes.

The Q61 comes after LG launched its mass-market premium smartphone, the Velvet, earlier this month.

The Velvet, featuring a waterdrop camera design, has been priced at 899,800 won here.

LG hopes its latest smartphone models can turn around its struggling mobile business.

In its first-quarter earnings report, LG said its mobile communications unit racked up only 998.6 billion won in sales in the January-March period, down 33.9 percent from a year earlier, while its operating loss widened from 203.5 billion won to 237.8 billion won over the cited period, extending its losses to 20 consecutive quarters.

The Q61 is likely to go head-to-head against the Galaxy A31 from Samsung Electronics Co. in the domestic market. The price of the Galaxy A31 has been set at 374,000 won here.

Related Topics

Sports Business Mobile Budget Sale Price South Korea North Korea May Samsung Market From Billion

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Samsung to add foundry production line in S. Korea ..

3 minutes ago

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitte ..

30 minutes ago

Nestle to further invest 102 million U.S. dollars ..

3 minutes ago

Equities mostly down as uncertainty tempers reopen ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.