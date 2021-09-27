The Light of Internet Expo, part of 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, was held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China news service reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Light of internet Expo, part of 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, was held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China news service reported on Monday.

More than 340 enterprises from 24 countries have participated in this Expo.

This year's Expo focused on new technologies and products in AI, cloud computing, big data, cyber security an etcetera.

It also showcased the latest applications applied in digital transformation of economic, social and governmental fields.