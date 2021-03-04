Local Mobile Phone Assembly plants produce 25 mln mobile devices

The 33 new Local Mobile Phone Assembly plants established to encourage local production have produced over 25 million mobile devices including 4G smart phones

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The 33 new Local Mobile Phone Assembly plants established to encourage local production have produced over 25 million mobile devices including 4g smart phones.

With the successful execution of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) the local assembly industry has evolved from infancy to well growing stage, with significant growth seen in local assembly of smart phones, said a news release issued by PTA.

In 2019, only 119,639 smartphones were assembled locally whereas in 2020, the number of such devices grew to 2.1 million. It is important to highlight that at the end of the second month of 2021, 1.21 million smartphones have so far been assembled in Pakistan.

In the light of this tremendous impact of DIRBS, government has introduced a comprehensive Mobile Manufacturing Policy to encourage and attract manufactures to Pakistan and establish their plants.

PTA has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations and has started receiving mobile device manufacturing applications. This initiative will help create more jobs in this technical sector, as well as enable consumers to buy locally manufactured mobile devices.

Pakistan has the distinction of implementing the world's first open-source, full-fledged DIRBS. This system has the ability to identify all IMEIs latched on Pakistan's mobile networks and to categorize them based on their compliant status.