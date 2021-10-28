UrduPoint.com

Lower Space Rim Must Be Determined By Int'l Experts - IAF Chief

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Lower Space Rim Must Be Determined by Int'l Experts - IAF Chief

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Changing the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and outer space requires the collective approach of experts from different countries before such decision could be made at the governmental level, Christian Feichtinger, the executive director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), told Sputnik.

In July, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and British billionaire Richard Branson traveled to space, igniting a debate on whether such flights can be referred to as space trips over different approaches to defining the space border line.

"The International Astronautical Federation is a platform for discussing such questions but it does not have the authority to influence the decisions in any way. We provide representatives of all countries with an opportunity to find consensus within technical committees. There is now an accepted borderline between the Earth atmosphere and space the Karman line. To change it, experts must agree and make a recommendation to countries to make a decision," Feichtinger said on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

The passing of the Karman line is what makes space tourist a "cosmonaut," the official said, when asked if the Russian movie crew who traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this month could be considered cosmonauts.

"We have a very clear understanding of what a cosmonaut is. A person who crosses the space boundary, which is defined by the Karman line, is a cosmonaut," the IAF head said.

Currently, the International Astronautical Federation defines the border between the Earth atmosphere and space as the line at the height of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the sea level. The decision about lowering the boundary can be beneficial for companies organizing space travels.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days at the ISS starting October 5 to shoot the first-ever movie made in space called "The Challenge."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Dubai July October Border Congress Christian All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Niger discuss promoting bilateral relations

UAE, Niger discuss promoting bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates “UAE Codes” with five ..

Dubai Customs celebrates “UAE Codes” with five events

8 minutes ago
 Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

41 minutes ago
 Quality health services to be ensured in South Pun ..

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

51 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.