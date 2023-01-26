UrduPoint.com

Meta Ends 2-Year Suspension of Trump's Accounts on Facebook, Instagram - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Meta (an extremist organization, banned in Russia) announced in a statement that it plans to end the two-year suspension of former US President Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

"We will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks," the statement said on Wednesday.

The company decided to lift the ban after it had determined that the risk to public safety from Trump's online activity has "sufficiently receded," the statement added. If Trump decides to come back to the social network, he will face heightened penalties for repeat offenses, the statement said.

Moreover, should the former US President post any content that violates the network's rules, he can again be removed from Facebook for a period between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.

Facebook locked Trump's account after January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, when Trump supporters entered the building while protesting the certification of results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states, which they considered were fraudulent.

