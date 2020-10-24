Moscow Calls for Agreement Between Space Powers Banning Space Militarization - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia is calling on all the space powers to reach a legally binding agreement to ban the militarization of outer space, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his new article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions.

"

"We also call for conclusion of a legally binding agreement with all space powers to place a comprehensive ban on militarization of space. The relevance of this approach was confirmed by the adoption of the Russia-sponsored resolutions of the General Assembly concerning the prevention of the arms race in outer space and its use in accordance with international law," Medvedev's article published on the RT broadcaster's website read.