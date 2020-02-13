UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Fines Twitter $62,840 For Refusal To Relocate Databases To Russia

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A court in Moscow has imposed a 4 million rubles ($62,840) fine on Twitter for its refusal to relocate to Russia databases containing personal information of Russian users, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find foreign entity Twitter Inc., which is registered in California, the United States, guilty of committing an administrative crime and to impose a fine in the amount of 4 million rubles," judge Alexandra Mikhaleva said.

