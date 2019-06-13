Moscow to Seek Clarification From US Regarding Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space - Ryabkov

Moscow will seek explanations from the United States about its plans to deploy weapons in space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow will seek explanations from the United States about its plans to deploy weapons in space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"Among other things, yes.

This is one of the elements of the overall picture, which now forms the situation in the sphere of strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters in response to the question whether Russia would seek clarification of the US plans to place weapons in space.