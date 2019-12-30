Most Imminent Technology Trends Of 2020: The Whole Universe Lies Ahead!

Learn how your life is going to change in the upcoming year 2020! The world is experiencing the 4th Industrial Revolution, and technology is now faster than ever before. If any company or individual hasn’t updated themselves with vital technology trends, then they are absolutely on the stake of falling apart. The major tech trends will allow businesses to develop the new universe of opportunities. In this article, learn about the forthcoming tech trends of the year 2020. Artificial Intelligence- the Robotic Human Brain The Machine Meeting the Human Brain From networks to automobiles, AI has been a buzz in the town of technology since 2014. It’s supposed that Artificial Intelligent will replace 16% of American Jobs soon. But what AI actually is? Would it be a mind-boggling pattern? Absolutely not! It is a branch of computer sciences which accentuate on the development of intelligence-based devices based on human brain works. Till now, we have been using the Face recognition and Voice Recognition technologies on our gadgets devised by AI. Some of the most prevalent examples of AI are: Siri- the famous personal assistant powered by Apple is an application of Artificial Intelligence. It follows your directions and replies in a friendly female voice. All you have to do is Speak, either you want to play your favourite music or call your mom. Just say what you want and Siri will be your AI assistant. Tesla AutoPilot- the first AI-based automobile. It incorporates an advanced driver assistance system rooted by Artificial Intelligence which provides this car with an ability of lane centring, adaptive cruise control, self-parking, automatic lanes changing, in short, a car which will let the driver sleep without any stress of an accident. In the year 2020, more completely Autonomous vehicles will be on roads according to Tesla’s Chief Elon Musk. Netflix- Who hasn’t enjoyed the content on Netflix in this century yet? No one maybe! It needs no introduction as it’s among the most famous content-on-demand services worldwide. It has predictive technology just like your friend who knows what you prefer to watch and what would never be your recommendation. It shows your content according to your reactions, interests, choices, and behaviour- altogether it’s a monopoly of Artificial Intelligence. The Drawbacks of AI till now: Apart from the whole flashy AI thing, there are a few drawbacks. First of all, it incurs high costs. Since this technology is new and a bit complex to construct, it costs very much.

It will be the reason of unemployment worldwide, as AI will take over the responsibilities of humans.

The standard of creativity will drop down to Zero, as the AI working will be pretty monotonous. 5G data networks 5G Techology is the Future The year 2019 has given many gadgets to the smartphone world with 5g connectivity but this course of technology is not too much practical till now. It’s expensive and available usually on high-end smartphones only. The high-budget smartphones supporting 5G connectivity are: Samsung Galaxy S10 5g Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate 30 PRO 5G

5g is going to give us super-fast internet with more stable connections. The uploading and downloading speeds will amaze the users and latency will drastically decrease. In the year 2020, 5G will be flying everywhere as it will be widely accessible.

Limitations of 5G

There are some potential drawbacks of 5G connectivity, as it requires costly equipment, highly skilled engineers required for the installation, and till now has security and privacy issues. These issues will surely be reduced by 2020.

Personalized and predictive medicine- The Future of Healthcare

The Advanced Healthcare

Transforming healthcare technology is the future of the medicine world. Till now, we smartwatches which allow us to know about the heart rate and so forth. But the future is much bigger. Those smartphones will soon be able to predict and treat health issues even before the appearance of disease symptoms. There will be a more personalized approach to the treatment of diseases. The treatment will be patient-specific as Genomics and AI let us understand the differences in various human bodies and their capacity for fighting off diseases. This is how an individual’s body will be understood and treated.

In the year 2020, there will be more advanced healthcare techniques like predictive medicines and the introduction of personalized treatments to guarantee favourable results.

Flaws in Personalized medicine

In the implementation of Personalized and predictive medicine, there can be many barriers, for instance, clinical guidelines and training of staff. There can be liability issues, as there can be a lack of approval for developed technology. There can be some ethical issues as well, including violation of privacy and ownership of patient’s data.

Blockchain Technology

Diversity of Blockchain Technology

Does Bitcoin need an introduction? May be NO! As everyone knows well that Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency or an application of Blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is basically the transparent, trustless, publicly accessible ledger that will let the users to safely transfer the ownership of units of value with the help of public-key encryption and work methods proof. It’s a decentralized technology as it’s not managed by any government, company or bank. This technology isn’t limited to bitcoin, it has gained attention from financial services, charities and nonprofits, the arts, and e-commerce.

2020 will most probably the year when Facebook will launch its own blockchain-based cryptocurrency named “Libra”. This technology is soon going to change the financial sector.

The Downsides of Cryptocurrency

The cons of Blockchain technology can be pretty intense, as it’s not a simple thing to control. This technology can be attacked and modified by any outer source. However, its a hard deal still the owner can face major attacks. Data modification is a complex task. On the other side, this technology is considered to be highly inefficient and unsafe as data can be lost anytime. Future will be better and these disadvantages will be resolved by 2020.

Wrap Up:

The year we about to enter will evolve the technology into the new and more advanced spectrum from Gadgets to Automobiles, and healthcare and finances. The upcoming technologies will surely be life-changing as we will actually enter into the Real Fantasy of bond Series. What else you are expecting?