NCRA announces RASC for robotics enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :National Center for Robotics and Automation (NCRA) has announced a Robotics and Automation Start-up Challenge (RASC) for the robotic enthusiasts.

NCRA has called the robotics enthusiasts to present their innovative idea, product, project or start-up in the domain of robotics, automation and get a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 300,000.

According to an official, this challenge will be a rewarding opportunity for innovators and researchers working on sustainable and innovative solutions addressing problems of local industry and socio-economic issue of Pakistan.

The Robotics and Automation Start-up Challenge has two categories which include 'Indigenous Product Development to Provide Automation Solution to any Local Industry in line with Industry 3.0-4.0' and Indigenous Product Development for Solving Societal/Industrial Problems using Robotics and Automation', the official informed.

The deadline for submission of concept note is August 05 and the intended participants can register to participate in the challenge through the web link: http://roboticschallenge.ncra.org.pk/.