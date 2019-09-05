New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experiences across segments

Elevating the mid-segment experiences with Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 New additions to the feature phone portfolio – featuring the military grade Nokia 800 Tough and reimagined Nokia 2720 Flip

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones,today announced five new Nokia phones. Two new smartphones: theNokia 7.2, a class-defining smartphone with a powerful 48MPtriple camera featuring ZEISS Optics, and the Nokia 6.2, where the breath-taking PureDisplay meets an advanced triple camera setup powered by AI experiences, all in one accessible smartphone.

The company also expanded its feature phone portfolio to address new network and market categories. The Nokia 800 Tough is the first rugged Nokia phone from HMD Global, representing a new hallmark in Nokia phone durability and battery lifethat comes perfectly pairedwith essential modern tech like The Google Assistant, WhatsApp,4G and more. TheNokia 2720 Flip iscompact and tactile but transformed in usability thanks to the integrated AI technology. This makes it an ideal phone for consumers with accessibility needs or looking for a digital detox. Lastly, the Nokia 110 is all about entertainment in an extremely affordable package.

Heralding the next phase for Nokia phones

HMD Globalalso shared its vision for the Nokia phones of the future. Continuing with the belief that technology and innovation must move people forward –and not be limited to certain price points – the company has identified key strategic investment areas for the future. These investments will be aimed to drive even deeper differentiation for Nokia phones in the areas of imaging, security as well as designand materials innovation. Bringing the benefits of new network technology to a wider audience, HMD Global also announced its commitment to deliver an affordable yet premium grade 5G experience in 2020.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global said: “We are now paving the way for the next phase for Nokia phones and have identified strategic investment areas for driving a high-quality Nokia smartphone experience for our fans, specifically focusing on bringinginnovation in the area of 5G, security, imaging and design.”

“We are very proud of our laser-sharp focus on security across all our phones, making us the only European brand in our category with a strong emphasis on trust, security and a pure Android experience. With amazing achievements like being the only brand to have our entire portfolio running the latest version of Android, we have brought the latest Android features across all price segments. We are the only brand that consistently delivers monthly security updates, making good on our promise to keep your phone secure.” added Seiche.

Two new Android™smartphones elevate the mid-segment portfolio for Nokia phones

In a strong renewal of the mid-segment, HMD Global today announced two new Nokia smartphones – theNokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 – both delivering segment leading experiences to fans in both display and imaging. In addition, both theNokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2take a leap forward in craftsmanship and materials exploration bringing premium Nordic designs to the mid-segment.

JuhoSarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said: “Our mid-range portfolio has always been acknowledged for exceeding fan’s expectations. Both theNokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 carry forward the same philosophy of delivering premium experiences at exceptional value. From the powerful48MP triple camera imaging featuring ZEISS Optics on the Nokia 7.2, to the best-in-class PureDisplay on smartphonestheNokia 7.2and Nokia 6.2 bring the best experiences to our fans. Both smartphones come with a signature two-day battery life, and feature a unique design achieved with high-tech materials that’s true to our Nordic heritage. In addition, the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are Android 10-ready and will deliver on an OS experience that just keeps getting better.”

Nokia 7.2– elevating the mid-segment

The Nokia 7.2 features a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics. Premiering many exclusive imaging experiences, the new Nokia 7.2 delivers on Nokia phones’ legacy of bringingunique imaging technologies and features. In an industry first integration of DSLR level pro-bokeh styles into a smartphone, the Nokia 7.2comes with unique ZEISS bokeh styles available inportrait mode to give you stunning shots and exceptionalimage quality anytime of the day. These bokeh styles recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur. Giving fans the creative freedom,the Nokia 7.2 also allows for both foreground and background blur to mimic the natural optical bokeh. The Nokia 7.2also brings advanced low-light imaging with night mode by using AI low light image fusion technology in combination with the highly sensitive 48MP main camera. Building on the strengths of its predecessor, the Nokia 7.2 combines a two-day battery life, stunning PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR, with timeless Nordic design to redefine what fans should expect from this smartphone segment.

Nokia 6.2 – breath taking display and advanced triple camera

The first series 6 Nokia smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology, the Nokia 6.2 offers fans breath-taking visual experiences and advanced imaging in an accessible package. TheNokia 6.2 brings always-on HDR to a new smartphone segment, featuring PureDisplay technology powered by a dedicated visual processor that delivers up to one billion shades of colour. With a combination of AI-features and a powerful triple sensor camera, the Nokia 6.

2 lets fans take detailed photos, bokeh portraits and stunning wide-angle shots that capture more. And with its signature two-day battery life, fans will be able to do more of what they like without any battery anxiety. TheNokia 6.2 stays true to its Nordic heritage, joining timeless craftsmanship and cutting-edge materials to deliver a unique and seamless finish.

Expanding feature phone segment to address specific user needs

JuhoSarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said: “As leaders of the feature phone segment, we continue to bring innovations in design, form-factor and functionality to ensure we meet the diverse needs of our fans. Our new Nokia feature phones expand our portfolio to reach completely new audiences, delivering access to the latest features and networks in a reliable, familiar Nokia phone package.Today we are proud to introduce the most rugged Nokia phone yet with theNokia 800 Tough. It’s the ideal phone for the outdoors adventurer or those in demanding worksites. The Nokia 2720 Flipexpands our Originals family, and perfectly balances the digital detox and accessibility needs of our fans. Bringing connectivity to first time feature phone users, the Nokia 110comes packed with entertainment on the go.”

Nokia 800 Tough – setting a new hallmark in durability and battery life

Joining the market-leading feature phone portfolio, the Nokia 800 Tough is the first rugged Nokia phone from HMD Global, bringing a new level of durability to fans across the world. Not only is the Nokia 800 Tough water and dust proof, it is also protected against drops and has been designed to withstand extreme temperatures, making it an ideal companion for demanding worksites or adventurous travels. It also brings the latest features fans would expect in a modern phone, packing in TheGoogle Assistant, popular apps like WhatsApp and Facebook, 4G connectivity and more. With the Nokia 800 Tough, HMD Global is expanding its offering to reach new segments likeB2B and enterprise customers, where durable handsets are required, as well as individuals who want a reliable phone for their outdoor adventures.

Nokia 2720 Flip – reimagined with 4G

The Nokia 2720 Flip is a classic flip phone reimagined for today’s user – compact and tactile but transformed in usability thanks to the integrated AI technology. TheNokia 2720 Flip features a familiar flip-phone design, combining simplicity and reliability in a durable device. Bringing modern features to fans, theNokia 2720 Flip comes with WhatsApp and Facebook to make sure you’re connected to what matters. And with The Google Assistant just a button-push away, fans can get more done with just their voice. In case the unexpected happens, theNokia 2720 Flip comes with an emergency button as well as an ICE (In Case of Emergency) information menu – a perfect phone for the ones you love. TheNokia 2720 Flip is not onlyan ideal companion for when you are looking for a digital detox, but it can be the perfect phone for keeping your loved ones with accessibility needs connected.

Nokia 110 – entertainment in your pocket

A brand-new addition to our feature phone range, theNokia 110 comes with everything you need to be entertained on the go; an MP3 player for your music collection, built-in camera and anFM radio. The Nokia 110 also comes with your favourite games, like the classic Snake, and a battery that lets you talk from sunrise to sunset on a single charge.The Nokia 110 builds on the successful Nokia 105 formula by adding a camera, music and games to deliver more entertainment at a very similar price point.

True Wireless Nokia Power Earbuds

Buildingon the success of the award-winning Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, HMD Global introduces the True Wireless Nokia Power Earbuds, the latest member to the True Wireless Earbuds family. The new wireless earbuds are built to last longer when combined with the portable charging case, being able to be recharged up to 30 times for up to a spectacular 150 hours of playback in total.

The True Wireless Nokia Power Earbuds deliver high quality audio thanks to their 6mm Graphene drivers. They are also waterproof for up to 30 minutes at 1-meter depth, coming with an IPX7 rating. You can pair them to your Nokia smartphone effortlessly thanks to their universal Bluetooth® 5.0 compatibility. And, to help you get more done with just your voice, the Nokia Power Earbuds come with The Google Assistant at just one touch, making them a versatile and ideal daily companion.

Availability and pricing:

• The Nokia 7.2 comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice, in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 299/349 Euros respectively, available from the end of September.

• The Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black and Ice, in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 199/249 Euros respectively, available from October.

• The Nokia 800 Tough comes in Black Steel and Desert Sand and will be available early October, priced at 109 Euros.

• The Nokia 2720 Flip comes in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink, and will be available in September, priced at 89 Euros.

• The Nokia 110 will be available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink starting mid-September and will retail at $20 globally.

• The Nokia Power Earbuds will be come in Charcoal Black and Light Grey and will be available from October, retailing at 79 Euros.