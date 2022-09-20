UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Opens New Space Payload Manufacturing Plant In Baltimore - Statement

September 20, 2022

Northrop Grumman Opens New Space Payload Manufacturing Plant in Baltimore - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Northrop Grumman has opened a new space assembly and test plant in Baltimore, Maryland, the company announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation today opened its Maryland Space Assembly and Test (MSAT) 2 facility at the company's Baltimore campus," the release said on Monday.

The complex covers 55,000 square feet and provides a digitally integrated manufacturing, assembly and test hub to support the company's growing space payload and ground systems capabilities, the release said.

"MSAT2 adds a progressive assembly line and unique testing capabilities to the integrated Maryland Space Assembly and Test complex. A central feature is a state-of-the-art thermal vacuum chamber," the release added.

The facility also includes advanced, digitally driven robotic manufacturing with environmentally controlled so-called 10K and 100K class clean rooms, according to the release.

