Online Payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Punjab begins Across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th February, 2022) Online payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Punjab app has begun across the Punjab enabling citizens from 36 districts to pay challans online. This was informed during a progress review meeting in which Chairman PITB Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi stated that e-pay Punjab continues to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

Developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department, e-Pay Punjab has collected 67 Billion+ revenue till date and offers e-payments for 21 taxes/levies of 10 departments. e-Pay Punjab is the first ever government payment aggregator enabling individuals to pay their taxes by using multiple electronic payment channels.