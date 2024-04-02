Open Menu

Online Registration Commences For PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program To Empower Women

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:11 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building. The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce and Social Media Marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.

The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women's participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment.

