- Home
- Technology
- News
- Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Empower Women
Online Registration Commences For PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program To Empower Women
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:11 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building. The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce and Social Media Marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.
The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women's participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment.
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
More Stories From Technology
-
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!1 day ago
-
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G1 day ago
-
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 40 series4 days ago
-
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expansion Plan of NICs4 days ago
-
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G4 days ago
-
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lineup5 days ago
-
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan7 days ago
-
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC8 days ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions8 days ago
-
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phones8 days ago
-
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us8 days ago
-
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon11 days ago