OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 May, 2023) Global smart technology company OPPO has announced Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, as their Global Brand Ambassador for its partnership with the UEFA Champions League.

As the former FIFA World Player of the Year and winner of the Ballon d’Or, Kaká is an icon in the world of football and one of the most decorated players of his era for both club and country.

Together with OPPO, Kaká will return to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium where the Miracle of Istanbul took place in 2005. OPPO looks forward to celebrating the return of Kaká at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul with global fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaká as OPPO Global Brand Ambassador for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season,” said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. “Partnering with a global sporting event of the caliber of the UEFA Champions League gives OPPO an unrivaled opportunity to share our mutual spirit of inspiration with audiences around the world. We believe miracles don’t just happen, they are made of expertise and perseverance. With Kaká, the witness and creator of miracles, joining the OPPO squad this year, we will be better positioned to communicate and engage with our global fans while inspiring them to enjoy, experience, and share miracle moments from their favorite football matches.

“OPPO’s spirit of ‘Inspiration Ahead’ is the same spirit that lies at the heart of every athlete’s ambition to achieve greatness in the face of adversity,” said Kaká. “As a big technology fan, I’m excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with a global technology leader like OPPO to further connect and inspire football fans around the world during this year’s competition, and witness more miracles together.”

OPPO Global Brand Ambassador Kaká will visit Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3rd and Beijing, China on June 6th for a series of OPPO activities. Finally, during 2023 UEFA Champions League final, Kaká will meet with global fans in Istanbul, Turkey at OPPO booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium and take some photos using OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find X6 Pro. With Kaká and the UEFA Champions League final set to return to Istanbul this summer, OPPO looks forward to enjoying the extraordinary and inspiring match and celebrating the birth of a new champion with fans around the world.