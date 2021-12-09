OPPO Launches its all new A95 Smartphone with a Remarkable Design

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of its latest A series smartphone – OPPO A95 – in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of its latest A series smartphone – OPPO A95 – in Pakistan. Continuing the characteristic features of the OPPO A series, A95 empowers users through powerful technology and stylish design, to address young and sophisticated users’ needs for smarter everyday communications. OPPO A95 is now available to purchase across Pakistan for PKR 41,999/- only.

OPPO A95 comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and 33W Flash Charge to ensure longer battery life and usage time. Stylishly finished using the unique OPPO Glow design, the smartphone is not only gorgeous to look at, but comfortable to use and highly durable. It also features an AMOLED FHD+ display with All-day Eye Care to deliver a better viewing experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 662 platform, OPPO A95 delivers a smooth and efficient user experience at all times. This is further enhanced by System Booster, a suit of system-level optimizations that ensure the phone runs seamlessly. OPPO A95 also comes with an 8GB RAM+128GB ROM configuration, and RAM Expansion technology, allowing it to convert unused ROM storage into RAM when manually enabled.

OPPO A95 comes with a large 5000mAh battery and 33W Flash Charge, which can reach a full charge in 72 minutes. With a 5-minute charge, users can enjoy 1.8 hours of YouTube video viewing and 5.7 hours of voice calls.

For photos and videos, OPPO A95 features a 48MP Triple-camera Set-up on the back of the device. With A95’s 16MP front camera and OPPO’s AI Beautification and Front Night Mode features, it’s now much easier to take more defined selfies.

Moreover, the entire phone is manufactured to be both dustproof and waterproof, with an IPX4 rating. It has also been tested for durability by being put through a series of rubbing tests against a range of common household materials designed to simulate everyday wear.

OPPO A95 is available in two stylish colors: Glowing Rainbow Silver and Glowing Starry Black. Both models feature OPPO’s exclusive OPPO Glow design, which gives the back cover of the phone a subtle shimmering appearance, creating a dual matte finish with glittery details. The phone’s cover feels ultra-fine and smooth to hold, and it is also fingerprint-resistant, scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, and fire-resistant, helping users to keep the phone spotless and free from wear and tear.

OPPO A95 features a 6.43-inch display with a 90.8% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio and a high 2400×1080 resolution. Even with the large 5000mAh battery, the phone still comes in at just 7.95 mm thin and weighs only 175 g.

ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A95 provides the foundation for an efficient and convenient user experience, helping to improve everyday productivity for all kinds of tasks. FlexDrop, for example, ensures smooth multi-task among different apps through resized windows. Additionally, features like Game Space, Game Assistant, Game Focus Mode and Bullet Notifications all contribute to creating a fully-immersive and interruption-free gaming experience.

As the newest member of the OPPO A series, OPPO A95 is packed with a series of innovations in both hardware and software, combining high-efficiency performance with eye-catching design to meet a diverse range of everyday needs.