Pakistan entered in 4G Smartphone export market: Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday informed that Pakistan has become a 4G Smartphone exporter within a short period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday informed that Pakistan has become a 4g Smartphone exporter within a short period of time.

"I would like to congratulate 'Airlink Communications' in playing an integral role in this process and exporting their first batch of 1500 locally manufactured smartphones to UAE" the Adviser said on his official twitter account.

He said that it is a small beginning for the company but a significant milestone for Pakistan's mobile phone industry.