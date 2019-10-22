PBIT, Huawei launch turbo-charge entrepreneurship ecosystem

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Huawei, a Chinese company, on Tuesday jointly launched turbo-charge entrepreneurship ecosystem in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Huawei, a Chinese company, on Tuesday jointly launched turbo-charge entrepreneurship ecosystem in Punjab.

The Punjab government and the Chinese company came together for gearing up and turbo-charge entrepreneurship ecosystem in Punjab and in this regard, a regular series of training workshops with Corvette Institute in Lahore were designed for professional training of start-ups.

PBIT and Huawei jointly launched the initiative for sponsoring and arranging intense training sessions for start-up entrepreneurs in Punjab here on Tuesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, Provincial Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari said this initiative would make the young generation able to make their careers in various fields which were previously inaccessible to them without basic skills.

"The young entrepreneurs will be given technical and vocational training in world leading technologies through incubation initiative which will also boost potential of Pakistani youth in reaching global forums to exploit their talent and expertise," he added.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Long Ding Bin said that Pakistan's entrepreneurship ecosystem was catching up pace with its neighbours. The new government in Pakistan was showing signs of building the necessary institutional foundations and addressing start-up training and SME funding gaps.

Advisor to Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah said in his speech the the programme would yield young skilled labour trained on modern trends in line with latest developments.

He said, this would help maintain sustainable national economic growth.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jahanzeb Burana said this initiative had been carefully designed to hone our youth into the brightest entrepreneur minds in the region. Relevant skills with real-world applicability would be the end product of this programme, and 'we fully expect these new professionals to go on to contribute significantly to the progress of Pakistan.' Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Ahmad Masood said in its ambitious long-term vision, Huawei placed specific emphasis on start-ups and SME sector. The training would make Pakistani young generation able to make their careers in various fields which were previously inaccessible to them without basic skills, he claimed.

This initiative aims to provide a long-term and sustainable platform for the entrepreneurs in the region for learning and influencing their businesses in future.

The training session would be helpful in providing the start-ups with exclusively designed four module packages covering the Business Development, Project Management, Concept of Information Technology (ICT) and Artificial intelligence (AI) that would have impact on the entire startup ecosystem. The proposed training programmes would be conducted in a quarterly series and would benefit 12 trainees from a maximum of six start-up in every quarter.