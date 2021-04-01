UrduPoint.com
PITB-Chirp Will Work Together To Transform Lahore Into Smart City: MoU Signed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:02 PM

PITB-Chirp will Work together to Transform Lahore into Smart City: MoU Signed

This Network will be used for real time monitoring and management of Smart city applications like Waste Bin Sensors, Street Light Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Mobility Applications and other related smart city applications. The MoU was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Mr. Faisal Yousaf and CEO Chirp Technologies Mr. Asif Hussain in the presence of other officials.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) In order to transform Lahore into a Smart City, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Arfa Software Technology Park between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Chirp Technologies for designing and implementation of Propriety LoRaWAN Infrastructure for the connectivity of IOT Devices across Lahore.

This Network will be used for real time monitoring and management of Smart city applications like Waste Bin Sensors, Street Light Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Mobility Applications and other related smart city applications. The MoU was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Mr. Faisal Yousaf and CEO Chirp Technologies Mr. Asif Hussain in the presence of other officials.

