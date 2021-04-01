PITB-Chirp will Work together to Transform Lahore into Smart City: MoU Signed

In order to transform Lahore into a Smart City, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Arfa Software Technology Park between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Chirp Technologies for designing and implementation of Propriety LoRaWAN Infrastructure for the connectivity of IOT Devices across Lahore

This Network will be used for real time monitoring and management of Smart city applications like Waste Bin Sensors, Street Light Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Mobility Applications and other related smart city applications. The MoU was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Mr. Faisal Yousaf and CEO Chirp Technologies Mr. Asif Hussain in the presence of other officials.