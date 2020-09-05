PITB Conducts e-FOAS training for South Punjab Secretaries

An e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) training was conducted by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for secretaries from South Punjab at Arfa Software Technology Park

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th September, 2020) An e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) training was conducted by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for secretaries from South Punjab at Arfa Software Technology Park.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present at the session.

Director General e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif gave a thorough introduction of the system including its scope and features while Additional Director General (Citizen Facilitation Services) PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti gave an operational walkthrough of the system.

The cloud based electronic filing and office automation system is designed to ensure transparency while saving time and cost.