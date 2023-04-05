Close
PITB Conducts Training On OMIS’s Probation Module In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 04:47 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted a detailed training session on Probation Module developed under the ADP scheme titled ‘Offender Management Information System (OMIS)’ at Punjab Probation and Parole Service (PP&PS) Divisional Headquarters, Gujranwala

PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Muhammad Ali delivered the training on the web application developed by PITB for digitization of Probation Cases. The training session was attended by District Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain Sindhar, Punjab Probation and Parole Service Director General (DG) Sherin Naz, Probation Officers, Parole Officers and Assistant Directors from Gujranwala.

The system, which has recently been integrated with Punjab Police, aims at helping PP&PS staff and probationers in service delivery while enhancing the transparency in terms of registration of Probationers, their treatment plan, visit scheduling, violations and completion of Probation Period.

