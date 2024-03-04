- Home
- PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusive Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:35 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an informative workshop titled 'Workplace Wellbeing for All,' under its Workplace Essentials Program
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an informative workshop titled 'Workplace Wellbeing for All,' under its Workplace Essentials Program. The workshop featured renowned speaker Dr. Khalid Jamshed, an accredited Nutrition Professional with graduate certifications from Alison, Ireland, Oxford Home Study College (UK), Continuing Professional Development (UK), and Fabulous Body Inc. California, USA.
Dr. Khalid Jamshed, an expert in the field of nutrition and wellness, shared invaluable insights on strategies and techniques aimed at improving work-life balance and enhancing personal resilience. The workshop focused on empowering PITB employees with practical tools to navigate the challenges of today's fast-paced work environment.
Dr. Jamshed delved into effective strategies to achieve a harmonious work-life balance, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering both personal and professional success.
The attendees gained valuable insights into building personal resilience, equipping them with the skills to navigate stress and tough situations effectively.
Dr. Jamshed not only shared practical wellness tips but also provided actionable plans to maximize energy levels during periods of stress. The workshop featured engaging exercises designed to enhance understanding and facilitate the immediate application of learned techniques.
The PITB HR Wing is committed to promoting a healthy and supportive work environment. Initiatives like the 'Workplace Wellbeing for All' workshop exemplify the organization's dedication to the overall welfare of its employees.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “We believe that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and our commitment to employee wellbeing goes beyond professional growth. The insights shared by Dr. Khalid Jamshed will undoubtedly contribute to the overall wellness and satisfaction of our team.
