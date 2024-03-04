Open Menu

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees With Insights On Workplace Wellbeing In Exclusive Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:35 PM

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusive Workshop

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an informative workshop titled 'Workplace Wellbeing for All,' under its Workplace Essentials Program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an informative workshop titled 'Workplace Wellbeing for All,' under its Workplace Essentials Program. The workshop featured renowned speaker Dr. Khalid Jamshed, an accredited Nutrition Professional with graduate certifications from Alison, Ireland, Oxford Home Study College (UK), Continuing Professional Development (UK), and Fabulous Body Inc. California, USA.

Dr. Khalid Jamshed, an expert in the field of nutrition and wellness, shared invaluable insights on strategies and techniques aimed at improving work-life balance and enhancing personal resilience. The workshop focused on empowering PITB employees with practical tools to navigate the challenges of today's fast-paced work environment.

Dr. Jamshed delved into effective strategies to achieve a harmonious work-life balance, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering both personal and professional success.

The attendees gained valuable insights into building personal resilience, equipping them with the skills to navigate stress and tough situations effectively.

Dr. Jamshed not only shared practical wellness tips but also provided actionable plans to maximize energy levels during periods of stress. The workshop featured engaging exercises designed to enhance understanding and facilitate the immediate application of learned techniques.

The PITB HR Wing is committed to promoting a healthy and supportive work environment. Initiatives like the 'Workplace Wellbeing for All' workshop exemplify the organization's dedication to the overall welfare of its employees.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “We believe that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and our commitment to employee wellbeing goes beyond professional growth. The insights shared by Dr. Khalid Jamshed will undoubtedly contribute to the overall wellness and satisfaction of our team.

Related Topics

USA Technology Punjab Oxford Ireland United Kingdom Jamshed All From Employment

Recent Stories

realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45, ..

Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000

32 seconds ago
 It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology