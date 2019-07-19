UrduPoint.com
PITB-KPITB Joins Hand To Promote ICT Enabled Services In Punjab & KPK

In order to promote bi-lateral cooperation in Information and Communication Technology enabled services for the public and private sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was signed at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019) In order to promote bi-lateral cooperation in Information and Communication Technology enabled services for the public and private sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was signed at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad today.

According to MoU, multiple initiatives would be launched for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with KPITB, including its Flagship projects like E-Stamping, Citizen Facilitation Centers, E-Rozgar, Plan-9, SMS Portal & complain Management, E-filing & Office Automation System, Small Monitoring of Development Projects and Human Resource Management Information System.

While addressing, the Chief Guest & Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for ST&IT Mr.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that MoU a major step towards bringing reforms in both provinces through Information Technology interventions.

The collaboration will ensure efficient & accessible Public Service Delivery to grassroots level in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister ImranKhan, he added.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that besides providing technical support to KPITB for IT Initiatives at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PITB will replicate different key projects of KPITB in Punjab as well including e-Procurment to make it the top e-governed and IT-enabled province. The MoU was signed by the Chairman Punjab IT Board Azfar Manzoor and Managing Director KPITB Dr. Shahbaz Khan. Director General (e-Governance) PITB Mr. Sajid Latif, Additional Director General (CFS), PITB Mr. Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials also graced the occasion.

