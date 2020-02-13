UrduPoint.com
PITB-YASAT Launch Two E-Rozgaar Centres In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:33 PM

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th February, 2020) Under the “eRozgaar Program”, the joint project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT), two e-Rozgaar centres has been launched at Islamia University and Govt Sadiq College for women in Bahawalpur in a Digital Bahawalpur Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony was graced by Minister Food Punjab Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor IUB Dr. Athar Mehboob, DG e- Governance Sajid Latif and other prominent officials from Punjab Information Technology Board.

On this occasion, Minister Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary said that he is amazed to see that among 16,000 trained candidates so far across Punjab 52% are females. He emphasized on the importance of women empowerment and how e-Rozgaar program is making women financially independent by providing skills that can help them stand on their own feet.

He applauded the efforts of team e-Rozgaar and PITB for setting up state of the art facilities in South Punjab.

Further, Director General e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif appreciated the efforts of University management of IUB and the team of e-Rozgaar to pull this huge activity off in such short time period. He shared some major success stories of students who were able to make millions after getting trained from e-Rozgaar and the vision behind e-Rozgaar. He also talked about the amazing impact e-Rozgaar has created so far with more than 32 centres, 16,000 trained candidates and 23 Crore PKR of foreign exchange.

The Vice Chancellor of IUB Dr. Athar Mehboob also shared his gratitude for PITB and team e-Rozgaar for opening a centre in IUB and promised his full support in all activities of e-Rozgaar going forward in the future.

