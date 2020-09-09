A high level delegation of technology giant Huawei led by Mr. Hou Tao, Global Senior Vice President Huawei Technology called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th September, 2020) A high level delegation of technology giant Huawei led by Mr. Hou Tao, Global Senior Vice President Huawei Technology called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today.

Minister for IT Amin ul Haque, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Mr. Atif R. Bukhari, Chairman PTA Maj. Gen. (R) Aamir Azeem Bajwa and senior officers were also present. Huawei delegation comprised of CEO Huawei Pakistan Mr. Qiang Meng, Dy. CEO Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Managing Director Mr. Weijie Gao, Director Public Affairs Mr. Han Wu.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister that Huawei is dedicated towards realizing the IT initiatives of the Government and in this regard Huawei plans to train one thousand federal government employees. Huawei will also provide support in training university level students to equip them with latest IT skills.

Mr. Hou Tao stated that Huawei supports the vision of Prime Minister to create a young skilful workforce in the field of IT. Huawei also offered to formulate Information Communication Technology (ICT) White Paper with the help of international consultants identifying the existing ICT systems and suggestions for improvements.

Prime Minister appreciated the support provided by Huawei towards realizing the objectives of “Digital Pakistan”. He stated that IT sector holds tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation and economic development.

The Prime Minister emphasized that IT solutions in government operations ensure transparency, speed of delivery and good-governance. Prime Minister assured the Huawei delegation full support from the Government towards implementation of ICT solutions in Pakistan