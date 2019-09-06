UrduPoint.com
President Putin Expresses Doubt That Russia Needs Cyberpolice

Daniyal Sohail 40 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:21 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed doubt that Russia needs cyberpolice, at the same time stressing that law enforcers should take action against online advertising of illegal drugs

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed doubt that Russia needs cyberpolice, at the same time stressing that law enforcers should take action against online advertising of illegal drugs.

"I don't know if we need cyberpolice. The Interior Ministry should take note that criminals use modern methods of spreading [advertisement of drugs].

We should address this through existing institutions for countering drugs. I'll certainly tell this [Interior Minister Vladimir] Kolokoltsev," Putin said on Friday at a meeting with public representatives during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

