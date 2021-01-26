UrduPoint.com
PTA Blocks Website For Uploading Blasphemous Movie Trailer: IHC Told

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Tuesday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had blocked the website that uploaded the blasphemous movie trailer on internet.

The court expressed satisfaction over the PTA report pertaining to blocking of sacrilegious material on internet.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Shuhada Foundation against the blasphemous movie trailer 'The Lady of Heaven'.

During the course of proceeding, the PTA officials submitted the report and stated that the said website had been blocked for uploading sacrilegious contents.

The contents were also being removed from other websites, it further said.

The PTA report said that it had found 778 links for movie trailer on internet out of which 452 had been blocked.

The petitioner's lawyer Hafiz Mazhar Malik requested the court to seek more reports from PTA in this matter to this the bench said that the PTA's report was satisfactory. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

Hearing Internet Film And Movies Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Islamabad High Court From Court

More Stories From Technology

