PTA Response To Freedom House Report On Internet Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared its concerns with Freedom House regarding its report “Freedom on the Net: The Crisis of Social Media” which carries misinformation and inaccuracies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared its concerns with Freedom House regarding its report “Freedom on the Net: The Crisis of Social Media” which carries misinformation and inaccuracies.

PTA does not endorse the contents of the report as it does not present the true picture of internet freedom in Pakistan.
Moreover, PTA hopes that Freedom House, in future, will review the findings of the report before publication and also seek opinion of PTA and other relevant stakeholders to make the report more credible.

