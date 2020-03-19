PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Corona Virus Pandemic

In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen onmobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been grantedan additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices increasing total time period required for registration from 60 days to 90 days

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020) In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen onmobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been grantedan additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices increasing total time period required for registration from 60 days to 90 days.

The decision was taken to provide immediate ease and facilitation to the public.

The blocking of such mobile devices will continue from 19th April 2020 as per their due dates and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from 1st use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non- registereddevice IMEIs,which were to be blocked between18th March to 18th April 2020, will now start from 19 April as per due date of each device.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS).

The system is aimed at ensuring a healthy mobile device ecosystem in Pakistan through usage of legal devices on mobile networks. PTA has provided three mechanisms for registration of mobile devices; through website, by dialing *8484# or visiting mobile operators’ franchises/service centers across Pakistan.