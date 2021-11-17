PTCL achieved Tier III Certification from Uptime Institute for its Commercial Data Center in Lahore

Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has received tier-III certification of design for its Commercial Data Center (CDC) in Lahore from Uptime Institute (UI)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has received tier-III certification of design for its Commercial Data Center (CDC) in Lahore from Uptime Institute (UI).

The certification validates PTCL stringent compliance with international standards in modern data center design and management for delivery of high-quality hosting facilities to its customers.

The certification followed a rigorous assessment based on the design of mechanical and electrical components, testifying PTCL’s highest standards in performance and readiness for seamless delivery of digital facilities to commercial clientele.

PTCL designed the data center to also allow maintenance of its digital infrastructure without impacting its services. PTCL’s CDC is a carrier-neutral facility that provides enhanced ease and flexibility to subscribers to use digital connectivity from multiple carriers of their choosing.



Commenting on the achievement, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Group Chief Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are glad to receive the tier-3 certification for our data center.

It comes as a validation of our commitment to excellence in digital services delivery to our customers.

The endorsement from a reliable certification institute will not only reinforce our resolve to further enhance and modernize our digital facilities, but also highlight PTCL’s data hosting services as the most dependable and high-quality data solution for all enterprises in the country.”

PTCL being the national carrier of Pakistan, ushers in high quality digital services to help individuals as well as businesses to reach their full potential for growth and sustainability.

The company is providing basic backhaul services to a multitude of corporate clients including the country’s telecom sector and taking groundbreaking measures to introduce top-notch data hosting facilities in the country.