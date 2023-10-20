Open Menu

PTCL Group Appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri As President & CEO Of U Microfinance Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 05:52 PM

PTCL Group appoints Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank

PTCL Group, the largest ICT services provider in Pakistan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as the new acting President and CEO of U Microfinance Bank

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep , 2023) PTCL Group, the largest ICT services provider in Pakistan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as the new acting President and CEO of U Microfinance Bank.

The decision came after the former President and CEO, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi tendered his resignation and it was subsequently accepted by the Group.
President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf welcomed the new CEO aboard while he bid farewell to the outgoing CEO, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for years of dedicated service.

In his role as Chairman, Board of Governors of U Microfinance Bank, Mr. Hatem Bamatraf conveyed his unwavering commitment to provide the new CEO with steadfast support in order to sustain the Bank's growth trajectory.

Moreover, U Microfinance Bank, an investment of PTCL Group, enjoys strong backing from the Group as it has consistently demonstrated impressive financial strength and performance.


The new CEO has long been associated with U Microfinance Bank as a Member of its Board of Directors.

He brings significant experience from his previous role as the Group EVP for Financial Policies and Systems at e& Group. He holds a Master's in International Business from the University of Wollongong, Dubai.

He has over 20 years of professional experience, including positions at HSBC Bank, Dubai Commercial Bank, and the Development Board of the Dubai Government.
PTCL Group believes that Mr. Essa Al Taheri will play an instrumental role in the bank’s growth and progress, continuing with the remarkable and sustained digital transformation and innovation. The Group wishes him well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Dubai Bank Wollongong Progress Ufone 4G From Government PTCL

Recent Stories

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopu ..

Carat Enters Professional Relationship With Oktopus Group To Expand Presence In ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner lauds services of BoK

Commissioner lauds services of BoK

6 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister ..

UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister on sidelines of GCC-ASEAN sum ..

17 minutes ago
 Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare ..

Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare Complex Lahore

20 minutes ago
 Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum fac ..

Govt. taking vigorous steps to provide maximum facilities to telecom sector: Sec ..

14 minutes ago
 IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, u ..

IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, urges peaceful resolution

27 minutes ago
US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

27 minutes ago
 Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relat ..

Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

27 minutes ago
 Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocat ..

Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocation of NUST CEME

18 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

18 minutes ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology