UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Government Officials Begin Video Conferencing From Laptops, Mobile Phones

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:23 PM

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferencing from Laptops, Mobile Phones

Punjab Information Technology Board, as directed by Chief Secretary Punjab, has extended video conferencing system among government departments and officials in line with the social distancing protocol of Punjab Government

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) Punjab Information Technology Board, as directed by Chief Secretary Punjab, has extended video conferencing system among government departments and officials in line with the social distancing protocol of Punjab Government. Officials can now conduct and participate in meetings via video conferencing on their laptops, mobiles, or tablets not only from their offices but from anywhere, homes or even cars. Now it is not necessary for government officials to come specific government offices in their respected areas for video conference meeting.

This step is taken to ensure smooth operations without disruption and to facilitate critical communication despite restricted mobility. Through this extended system, officials can expedite real time exchange of information to counter the threat of Coronavirus and accelerate responses in emergencies. Chief Secretary Punjab Major Azam Suleman conducted the first video meeting on Saturday.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

5 minutes ago

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army ..

23 minutes ago

Cooperation is required to overcome current situat ..

26 minutes ago

Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jai ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over ..

33 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Hopes Whelan Will Get Fair ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.