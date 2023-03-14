realme Launches realme C33 as a Stylish Budget King, Offering a Unique Design and Segment-only 50MP Camera

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its next budget king - realme C33 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its next budget king - realme C33 in Pakistan. Raising the bar for its segment, realme C33 has a stylish look and a next-level 50MP camera resolution. realme C33 (4GB + 128GB) is currently available for purchase with a price tag of PKR 54,999/-

Stylish Design that Stands Out

Unlike many of its uninspiring counterparts in the market, the all-new budget king outstands itself with a stylish look and classy finish. It adopts a micron-level processing and lithography technology to create a unique line pattern on its back case, creating a dynamic visual effect when looking from different angles. In addition, the phone comes coated with a shimmering and brightening sand composite to mimic a flowing water texture.

Instead of just plastic, realme C33 adopts both PC and PMMA materials for the back case design, offering a translucent visual effect while also ensuring durability. The product also attends to every detail by featuring a uni-cover back cover with a premium right-angle bezel and no interrupting camera bumps. The product also comes in an 8.3mm ultra-slim body, providing a light and comfortable grip in hand. realme C33 comes in two color variants for users to choose from – Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. While the Aqua Blue variant offers a sleek and romantic ocean-like color that reminds the boundless sea, the Night Sea color variant provides a subtle and elegant option to go with users’ everyday style.

The First and Only 50MP under PKR 55,000/-

realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode, and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life. The product also features a CHDR algorithm to enhance its picture quality further. For example, when taking shots under a backlit scene, the algorithm enables a better image dynamic that helps provide rich details for the overexposed area and improves the highlight suppression effect.

Solid All-rounder that Elevates Experience on All Front

On the display front, realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left. The product sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box. The product also supports a fast side-fingerprint sensor for added security.