Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab Portal for Participation in Dubai Expo 2020

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021)Registration for Pakistani Startups to participate in Dubai Expo 2020 is open now on the Startup Punjab portal developed by PITB. In this regard, a ceremony presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, was held at Arfa Tower. CEO PBIT Dr. Erfa Iqbal, TEVTA COO Rai Manzoor Nasir, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Training and Development Saima Shaikh and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

Twenty startups will be selected to participate in the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020. The portal has been developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Startup Punjab is an initiative to help the selected Pakistani startups display their product/service at the Pakistan pavilion at an international event, Dubai Expo 2020. It will connect the startups to investors, consumers and talent on a global platform.

This opportunity is available for both tech based and other startups working on innovative and impactful products and services. Female founders are strongly encouraged to apply.

Potential startups can apply at startup.punjab.gov.pk/ till October 7, 2021.