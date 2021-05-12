UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos, NASA To Start Discussing ISS Air Leak In Late May - Flight Director

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:27 PM

A joint group of Roscosmos and NASA experts will begin discussing the causes of the air leak in the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) in late May, the Russian section's flight director, Vladimir Solovyov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

According to the flight director, the discussion will take place within the framework of international cooperation on the ISS, under the auspices of Russian rocket and space corporation Energia.

"An expert group on possible causes of the station's air leak will begin its work in late May," Solovyov said, adding that the group will include experts from Energia, NASA and the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. Russian cosmonauts have since identified two cracks in the access section to the Zvezda module and sealed them both in March 2021, using methods such as releasing tea leaves to help with their search. This however did not fully eliminate the air leak, although it did reduce it. The crew continues searching and sealing leaks.

