Roscosmos Planning to Send Another Two Space Tourists Into Orbit - Deputy Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Two space tourists could head to the International Space Station (ISS) on board the Russian Soyuz spacecraft after 2023, Deputy Director General for International Cooperation of Russian space agency Roscosmos Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"We have commercial customers, I think we will announce them this fall," Saveliev said, adding that the tourists, who are non-Russian citizens, will likely be presented during the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai in October.

According to Saveliev, an agreement will be signed with the two space tourists in the near future but they will only be able to go to space after 2023, since up until then all the seats on Roscosmos spacecraft are already taken.