Roscosmos Subsidiary Signs Contracts With 4 Space Tourists - Director General

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has signed contracts with four space tourists to fly them to space via Soyuz spacecraft in 2024, Director General Dmitry Loskutov said on Wednesday

"Today, Glavkosmos signed a preliminary agreement on the provision of four seats in 2024, which means two commercial flights (of the Soyuz spacecraft) in 2024 with customers. I will not say who are the clients," Liksutov told the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.

