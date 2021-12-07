Russia, China Sign Roadmap on Satellite Navigation - Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that it has inked a joint roadmap on cooperation with the Chinese Satellite Navigation System Commission for the next several year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that it has inked a joint roadmap on cooperation with the Chinese Satellite Navigation System Commission for the next several years.

"The Roscosmos State Corporation and the Commission on the Chinese Satellite Navigation System have signed a Russian-Chinese Roadmap for Cooperation in the field of satellite navigation for 2021-2025," the agency said in a statement.

The document was signed by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and He Yubin of China, it added.

The strategy includes plans for the development of navigational systems - Russia's GLONASS and China's BeiDou - including through boosting of their compatibility and complementarity, as well as placement of ground-based measuring sites on the territory of both states.

The roadmap entails plans for monitoring and evaluation of the features of global navigation satellite systems and the joint application of navigation technologies to promote the socio-economic development of Russia and China, Roscosmos added.

In addition, the document is important in terms of promotion of GLONASS technology on the international market, the statement read.

In 2018, Russia and China reached an agreement to cooperate on the use of their global satellite navigation systems for peaceful purposes. The accord was ratified the following year.

In mid-September, Roscosmos unveiled to Sputnik its plans to start installing GLONASS ground stations across China's�Shanghai, Urumqi, and Changchun by the end of this year. China is expected to place its BeiDou stations in the Russian cities of Obninsk, Irkutsk, and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

According to the GLONASS differential correction and monitoring system, a total of 46 GLONASS round stations are situated in Russia, and several more stations are located abroad, including South America and Antarctica.