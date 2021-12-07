UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Sign Roadmap On Satellite Navigation - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 25 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia, China Sign Roadmap on Satellite Navigation - Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that it has inked a joint roadmap on cooperation with the Chinese Satellite Navigation System Commission for the next several year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that it has inked a joint roadmap on cooperation with the Chinese Satellite Navigation System Commission for the next several years.

"The Roscosmos State Corporation and the Commission on the Chinese Satellite Navigation System have signed a Russian-Chinese Roadmap for Cooperation in the field of satellite navigation for 2021-2025," the agency said in a statement.

The document was signed by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and He Yubin of China, it added.

The strategy includes plans for the development of navigational systems - Russia's GLONASS and China's BeiDou - including through boosting of their compatibility and complementarity, as well as placement of ground-based measuring sites on the territory of both states.

The roadmap entails plans for monitoring and evaluation of the features of global navigation satellite systems and the joint application of navigation technologies to promote the socio-economic development of Russia and China, Roscosmos added.

In addition, the document is important in terms of promotion of GLONASS technology on the international market, the statement read.

In 2018, Russia and China reached an agreement to cooperate on the use of their global satellite navigation systems for peaceful purposes. The accord was ratified the following year.

In mid-September, Roscosmos unveiled to Sputnik its plans to start installing GLONASS ground stations across China's�Shanghai, Urumqi, and Changchun by the end of this year. China is expected to place its BeiDou stations in the Russian cities of Obninsk, Irkutsk, and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

According to the GLONASS differential correction and monitoring system, a total of 46 GLONASS round stations are situated in Russia, and several more stations are located abroad, including South America and Antarctica.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Changchun Urumqi Obninsk Irkutsk 2018 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Te ..

PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Test

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ c ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ category longlist

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk ..

Russia to Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk Accord During Putin-Biden Tal ..

25 seconds ago
 District admin seals 33 stone crushing plants for ..

District admin seals 33 stone crushing plants for violation of EPA act

28 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 250kg narcotics at Torkham

ANF recovers 250kg narcotics at Torkham

30 seconds ago
 KMU launches research project on oral cancer

KMU launches research project on oral cancer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.