Russia, China to Build Satellite Constellation for High-Speed Internet Services: Maxim Akimov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia and China are working on a joint project to create a low-orbit satellite constellation for distributing high-speed internet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said Tuesday.

"We are planning an interesting project on a low-orbit satellite constellation for the distribution of high-speed Internet. We have already begun to work on this project," Akimov told reporters following a meeting of the prime ministers of Russia and China in St. Petersburg.

Akimov added that Moscow and Beijing will sign a concrete agreement in 2019 on the deployment of ground stations as part of Russia's Glonass and China's Baidu satellite navigation networks.