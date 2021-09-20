UrduPoint.com

Russia, Kazakhstan Discussing Possible Creation Of EAEU Satellite System - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 41 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos is in talks with Kazakhstan on the creation of a unified satellite system for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"We are currently holding talks with Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of satellite construction. They have a certain potential in this area ... We are discussing interest in the creation, within the EAEU framework, of a unified satellite system for remote sensing of the Earth, where Kazakhstan would have its own part of the system," Saveliev explained.

He added that discussions are also underway with Kazakhstan on possible cooperation in creating satellites for Russia's multi-satellite orbital group Sfera.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin set the task of developing the orbital group Sfera to challenge the monopoly of the British OneWeb and the US Starlink constellations.

