Russia Should Warn Facebook Continued Bans May Lead To Blocking - Simonyan

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:59 PM

Russia Should Warn Facebook Continued Bans May Lead to Blocking - Simonyan

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Friday suggested that Russia threaten to ban Facebook for continuing to ban its pages from the platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Friday suggested that Russia threaten to ban Facebook for continuing to ban its pages from the platform.

Earlier this week, Facebook removed three networks allegedly originating from Russia and primarily focusing on affairs in Syria and Ukraine for violating the company's policy against foreign or government interference. Aside from Ukraine and Syria, the content targeted users from several states neighboring Russia with a small portion targeting the United States and the United Kingdom, Facebook added. In response, the Russian Embassy in the US accused the social media giant of censorship.

"Facebook bans accounts from Russia. What should Russia do in response? Russia should seriously threaten to ban Facebook. And actually ban it if they don't listen. But Russia does nothing," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Facebook has been under pressure to suppress any divisive content in the run up to the US presidential election, seeking to avoid the accusations it received in 2016 for allegedly serving as a platform for disinformation campaigns purportedly linked to Russia.

Russian content makers and outlets have become a prime target for bans and deletion by Facebook, Google and Twitter from all their subsidiary platforms in recent years.

