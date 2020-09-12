UrduPoint.com
Russia To Conduct 6-7 Launches Of Soyuz Rockets From Vostochny Cosmodrome In 2021 -Rogozin

Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russia to Conduct 6-7 Launches of Soyuz Rockets From Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2021 -Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Russia is going to conduct six or seven launches of Soyuz carrier rockets from the Vostochny Cosmodrome next year, CEO of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.

"Next year, we are going to conduct six-seven launches from the Vostochny [Cosmodrome]," Rogozin said on late Friday in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome, located in the Far Eastern Amur Region, was opened in 2016. Since then, five launches have been carried out from the cosmodrome.

In 2020, no spacecraft has not been launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome yet, but, according to Sputnik sources in the space and rocket industry, one launch of a carrier rocket with UK's OneWeb communications satellites may take place from here until the end of the year.

