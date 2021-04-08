UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deploy Grouping Of 4 Express-RV Communication Satellites By 2025 - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Russia plans to deploy an orbital constellation of four highly elliptical orbit communication satellites Express-RV by 2025, Alexander Kuzovnikov, deputy general designer at satellite developer ISS-Reshetnev, a part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday

"As for Express-RV ... the orbital constellation will be fully deployed by 2025," Kuzovnikov said during the international conference Satellite Russia and CIS in Moscow.

Express-RV is part of the Sfera constellation, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, to challenge the existing OneWeb and Starlink constellations of communication satellites, developed in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

The Sfera constellation is expected to comprise 542 satellites and modules, including communication satellites, satellites for a broadband internet system, dubbed Skif, Earth observation satellites and others. The deployment of the satellite constellations is expected to be completed by 2028.

