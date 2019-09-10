UrduPoint.com
Russia To Finish New Anti-Submarine Missile Trials In 2020 - Deputy Defense Minister

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The state trials of Russia's Otvet anti-submarine missile system will conclude in 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Tuesday after visiting Russia's Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor and CSRI Elektropribor defense enterprises.

"Gidropribor will start pilot production of the advanced Otvet anti-submarine missile system. We plan to finish the system's state trials next year," Krivoruchko told reporters.

He added that the Otvet would be used by both new and modified missile cruisers, frigates, corvettes, including Kirov-class nuclear-powered heavy missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov.

"The system is designed for destroying potential enemy's submarines. After separating from a missile, a warhead falls in the submarine's area of probable location, finds and hits it automatically," Krivoruchko said.

Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor and CSRI Elektropribo are major Russian research and development centers, involved in production of cutting-edge military equipment.

