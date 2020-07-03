Russia to Start Deploying 2 New Military Satellite Systems in 2022, 2023 -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia will start to deploy new constellations of military communications and intelligence satellites in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"In 2022, [Russia] is going to start deploying the promising third-stage united satellite communications system of the Russian Armed Forces, while starting from 2023 will start deploying the high-orbit space intelligence system," Surovikin said.